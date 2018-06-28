Changes Proposed to Mo. Utility Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Supporters of legislation that would let Missouri electric utilities seek permission for an infrastructure surcharge are suggesting adding an expiration date, a lower cap on charges and refunds for improper costs.

The changes are in a revised version of the legislation that was provided Monday to The Associated Press by the Senate sponsor's office.

The legislation would let utilities seek an infrastructure surcharge between formal rate cases. Under the new version, the proposal would expire in 2033 unless renewed by the Legislature and the cap on the possible surcharge would be lowered.

If regulators disallowed a cost previously included in the surcharge, customers' electric bills would be credited with interest.

Supporters of the legislation say the changes make it better for consumers. Opponents say the changes don't do enough.