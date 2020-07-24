Changes to Columbias solid waste utility could include roll carts

COLUMBIA —There will be significant changes to solid waste management in the upcoming fiscal year. During a news conference Friday morning, City manager John Glascock announced his proposed budget, including cuts to solid waste management.

“Although the council is currently engaged in discussions on how to address serious issues in our solid waste utility, I am proposing $1.9 million to be eliminated from operations,” Glascock said. “This will include the suggested permanent elimination of curbside recycling, and no longer providing customer bags for trash and recycling,”

He said due to staffing shortages, the department is no longer able to keep up with the demand of residential trash and recycling.

To allow people to continue recycling, there are now 11 recycling drop-off sites around the city.

Glascock also said there will be a discussion about potentially switching to roll carts to collect trash and recycling.

Many of Columbia’s solid waste customers pushed for roll carts in 2015, but voters opposed the change.

Amy Belcher created a solid waste advocacy group on Facebook called “Columbia MO Citizens For Roll Carts”. Belcher said she’s pushing for roll carts because curbside trash affects the environment, but she’s more concerned about workers picking it up.

“Trash collection is one of the top five most dangerous jobs in the country and our city alone has spent $870,000 in the last year just on workers comp claims just for the guys that ride on the backs of the trucks,” she said.

The solid waste Facebook group includes more than 1,300 people campaigning to City Council members.

There is no confirmation yet on when further discussions about roll carts will happen or if the city will make the change.