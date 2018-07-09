Changes to I-70

Driving on I-70 can, at times, be a little scary. But now MoDOT has the money to look into giving drivers, especially truckers, different routes on the same road.

I-70 is one of the most heavily used, and heavily disliked highways in the state. Much of driver's ill will stems from congestion, particularly truck congestion. Now MODOT is looking to solve the problem. The state just got 2 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation to study the potential of adding truck lanes to I-70.

Out of 38 applications, I-70 was one of six interstates across the country to take part in a federal plan that would reduce interstate congestion. The project is called "Corridors of the Future." The plan is to add two truck-only lanes, each way on I-70. MoDOT hopes this will alleviate some of the congestion caused by trucks and make travel safer.

"Truck traffic today is about 40 percent of traffic on I-70, and truck driving is growing at a faster rate than the overall traffic is growing. That's why the idea of dedicated truck lanes is an interesting concept because it enhances safety," explained MoDOT's Bob Brendel.

And that makes it a worthy concept to drivers.

"Improvements couldn't happen soon enough. It's a dangerous situation," I-70 driver Keith Cook said.

MoDOT hopes that keeping trucks from other drivers will make that problem go away. MoDOT will complete the study by next year. Adding these truck lanes could cost up to $3.5 billion.