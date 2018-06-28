Changes to MU Degree Programs On the Way

COLUMBIA-University of Missouri faculty recently found out that some degree programs would be evaluated.



There are 75 programs being evaluated. Most of them are graduate programs.



Provost Brian Foster sent out an e-mail to all the Deans last Friday.



The e-mail listed degree programs that would be reviewed.



They are degrees that have fewer than 10 students per year in their bachelor's

program, five in their master's program, and three at the doctorate level.



Some examples that fall into these categories include horticulture, classical studies and industrial engineering.



Just because these are low-producing degrees does not mean they will be eliminated.



Some programs could be cut, but others might just be combined.



The MU Faculty Council chair woman says this won't be an easy task.



The individual colleges will make recommendations on how to restructure their programs to the coordinating board by October 21st.



A final report is due to Governor Jay Nixon and the state Board of Education by February.



