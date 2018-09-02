Changes to Parking Violation Citations in Columbia

Beginning on July 1, 2013 Columbia Public Works Parking Utility will implement the use of new devices to issue parking violation citations and a new web portal to pay them.

The new devices are smart phones.

Parking Enforcement agents, Columbia Police and University of Missouri Police will all begin using the smart-phone device to issue parking citations on July 1, 2013.

Changes to the actual parking violation citation include a slightly larger printed citation with a green header and footer across the document. The envelope for the citation will also be slightly larger and brighter in color.

Also starting on July 1 2013, customers will also use a new web portal to pay parking violation citations online. The new web portal can be accessed at www.remit-online.com/573001. It is important to note, that parking citations issued prior to July 1, 2013 will still use the old web portal address of www.trafficpayment.com for payments.

Customer who have questions about parking citations they receive may also call the Parking Utility at (573)-874-7674 or Municipal Court at (573)-874-7230.