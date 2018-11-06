Changing CoMo: Timeline Traces Efforts to Beautify Columbia

COLUMBIA - Recently, we asked viewers their opinions on Columbia's efforts to beautify the city over the past few years. Many of these efforts have to do with The University of Missouri's move to the Southeastern Conference in late 2011.

Results were mixed.

"SEC games will bring in lots of folks from all over. Having plenty of shopping and restaurants will help the local economy," said one female respondent, age 31-40.

A man in the same age range said, "Many places the campus looks much better than the rest of the city. Schools in the south are typically thought of as much more aesthetically pleasing than more northern schools and their cities match up to the standard. Columbia has a ways to go in that department."

Several respondents said their should be other priorities.

"Why throw money away when the money can be better spent on infrastructure and law enforcement?," said one man, age 41-55 said.

A woman, age 31-40, said "The city should focus on adding more police and making it safer! A prettier city means nothing if shootings and violence runs rampant! It is ridiculous that Columbia is so vain that looks would outweigh safety!"

KOMU 8 News created the timeline below to highlight beautification efforts in Columbia

Readers can navigate through the timeline by clicking on the gray buttons that appear when the mouse hovers over the frame; by using their left and right arrow keys, or by using the slider at the bottom of the timeline.

Images link to the stories published by KOMU 8 News on the selected dates.