Changing Traffic In Jeff City

The meeting is one of the first steps in a plan that will improve the way people get around the capital.

Cars on Highway 179, Highway 50, and Missouri Boulevard get pretty backed up. That is just one intersection around the capital that gets congested during rush hour.

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, or CAMPO, formed in 2003 when the Jefferson City area reached 50,000 citizens: that made it officially an urbanized area. Because of this, by law they had to form an Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Changes are in the works for the entire area, not just Holts Summit. The Jefferson City metropolitan areas include portions of both Callaway County and Cole County.

The group is looking to improve more than just roadways.

"We also want information and have to prepare a plan that addresses bicycle and pedestrian transit, airport, rail, and port facilities, if we have them. So, we're collecting information and comments on all of those modes," Janice McMillan, a planner for the organization, said.

Citizens at the CAMPO meeting in Holts Summit filled out a questionnaire regarding their transportation needs. They were also asked to draw on a map the areas they thought caused the most problems.

As the group addresses these and other areas, the hope is it will lead to economic development.

"Without the improvements on the road, economic development is pretty much at a standstill, because if you can't move you can't get someplace," said Jim Ringland, a Holts Summit resident.

CAMPO hopes to have a draft of the recommendations in July.