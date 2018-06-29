Changing Voters Minds

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - It's been less than three months since voters approved measures on stem cell research and pay raises for elected officials. But today, two senators filed proposed constitutional amendments that would ask voters to change their minds. Senators Matt Bartle and Brad Lager say voters didn't understand what they were doing last November. Bartle's proposal would reverse language that allows a certain form of embryonic stem cell research to occur in Missouri. Lager's amendment would undo a provision requiring a two-thirds legislative vote to reject recommended pay raises for elected officials. Instead, it would require a majority vote to approve them. Senate Majority Leader Charlie Shields says he's reluctant to support measures asking Missourians to reverse their votes.