Chargers Clobber Chiefs

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The San Diego Chargers may have entered Thursday night's game on a three-game losing streak, but they weren't about to become the first team to trail the Kansas City Chiefs in regulation this season.

Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns and the Chargers' defense scored twice just over two minutes apart in a 31-13 drubbing of the Chiefs. Rivers completed 18 of his 20 passes for 220 yards and an interception in helping San Diego improve to 4-4.

The Chargers put the game away by scoring three touchdowns in a five-minute span of the fourth quarter. After Rivers hit Malcom Floyd for a 13-yard score, Shaun Phillips recovered a fumble in the end zone before DeMorrio Williams brought back an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-6.

The Chiefs committed four turnovers and fell to 1-7 with their fifth straight loss.