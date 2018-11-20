Chargers Force Six Turnovers in Blowout Win Against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY -- Norv Turner was asked Sunday whether he could remember facing a more generous opponent, and the Chargers coach sifted through more than three decades worth of memories in vain.

"I can't," Turner said finally. "I'm sure we have at some point."

The Chargers certainly took advantage of their hospitable hosts. The Kansas City Chiefs committed six turnovers, five of them in the first half, and San Diego rolled to a 37-20 victory and sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

Philip Rivers threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, Jackie Battle burned his former team with touchdowns rushing and receiving, and the Chargers (3-1) rebounded from a letdown against Atlanta to improve to 8-2 in their past 10 games against Kansas City.

Matt Cassel threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs (1-3), but he had three first-half interceptions. Jamaal Charles, who followed his big game last week at New Orleans with touchdowns rushing and receiving, also fumbled twice.

San Diego turned the Chiefs' six turnovers into 24 points.

"It was like turnover after turnover after turnover in that first quarter," said Chargers safety Eric Weddle. "A lot of times it's just guys making good hits, tipped balls. There's stuff to improve, but we came back after last week, when we didn't play well."

Just about the only bright spot for Kansas City was wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, who had seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown that came far too late to matter.

The regular officials were back on the field Sunday, and both teams kept referee Bill Leavy's crew busy. They combined for 15 penalties for 150 yards.

The Chargers wasted little time in getting into the end zone, something they failed to do last week.