Chargers' Tolbert, Dielman Among Inactives vs. KC

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Running back Mike Tolbert and offensive lineman Kris Dielman are among the San Diego Chargers' inactives for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tolbert, the team's second-leading rusher, has been dealing with a hamstring issue. Dielman sustained a concussion in last week's loss to the New York Jets, and then suffered a grand mal seizure during the team's charter flight home.

Wide receiver Malcolm Floyd is active after being listed as doubtful with a groin injury.

San Diego's other inactives are safety Darrell Stuckey, defensive ends Ogemdi Nwagbuo and Luis Castillo and linebackers Shaun Phillips and Gerald Hayes.

Inactive for the Chiefs are quarterback Ricky Stanzi, defensive back Jalil Brown, offensive lineman Steve Maneri, wide receiver Jerheme Urban, tight end Anthony Becht and defensive linemen Brandon Bair and Jerrell Powe.