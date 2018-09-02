Chargers WR Danario Alexander Signs RFA Tender

SAN DIEGO -- Former Missouri wide receiver Danario Alexander signed a one-year contract offer from the San Diego Chargers on Thursday.

The Chargers tendered Alexander, who has had a history of knee issues, at the lowest level in restricted free agency. If the Chargers declined to match an offer sheet to Alexander, they would have received no compensation.

However, as is often the case in restricted free agency, nothing materialized, though the Browns did "internally" talk about the prospect of an offer sheet for the wide receiver, Adam Caplan of TheSidelineView.com reported Thursday.

After joining the club in October, the 24-year-old Alexander caught 37 passes for 658 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games for San Diego in 2012.