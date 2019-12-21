Charges Added in Shootings at Kansas Jewish Sites

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man accused of killing three people in a shooting rampage outside Jewish facilities in northeast Kansas is facing additional charges.

The Kansas City Star reports Johnson County prosecutors on Tuesday filed three counts of attempted murder against 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Cross, of Aurora, Missouri. The charges allege Cross tried to kill additional people during the April 13 rampage in Overland Park, Kansas.

Cross remains held on $10 million bond. He's charged with capital murder in the deaths of 69-year-old physician William Corporon and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, outside the Jewish Community Center. He's also accused of first-degree murder in the shooting of 53-year-old Terri LaManno, of Kansas City, Missouri, outside a Jewish retirement facility where her mother lived.

Cross's next court appearance is Thursday.