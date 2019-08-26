Charges added to Jefferson City man accused of deadly double stabbing

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office added new charges to the case of a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend to death in 2016.

A new indictment filed Tuesday adds counts of armed criminal action and aggravated stalking to the case against Brandon Rapier. That's on top of two first-degree murder charges filed at the time of his arrest.

Police said Rapier killed Ciera Kolb and Micah Hall in November 2016. Rapier had previously assaulted Hall in 2014, pleading guilty to the stabbing attack.

KOMU 8 News found that in the days before the fatal stabbings, Rapier had posted on Facebook, asking about how people would react to finding a friend and an "x that you loved to absolute death (sic)" in bed. He later posted what appeared to be a photo of himself holding a knife with the caption, "Me wanting to stab people through the phone. Stab stab stab!"

Rapier later posted shortly before the stabbings, writing, "A god among men, of either light or dark, whichever makes no difference to me. I will have it no other way. I am judge, jury, and my favorite, executioner."

No trial date has been set for Rapier's case.