Charges dismissed against Butler in Unger murder case

COLUMBIA - Second-degree murder charges against Samuel Butler were dismissed Monday in connection with the June 2013 death of Anthony Unger. Instead, prosecutors filed an amended charge of intent to distribute marijuana, according to Butler's attorney, Stan Clay.

Butler pleaded guilty to those charges, Clay said, and the initial charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree robbery are no longer in effect.

Clay said Butler was charged with intent to distribute because records show Butler's phone was used to coordinate the meeting of Unger and Domionte Cheatum, who was later convicted of Unger's murder. Clay said the meeting was intended to be a drug deal. Clay said he believes Cheatum used Butler's phone to make the communication.

"His involvement in this incident is reflected in the amended charge," Clay said.

Domionte Cheatum was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree robbery, on June 12, 2014.