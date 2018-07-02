Charges dropped against ex-animal rescue facility president

By: The Associated Press

JACKSON (AP) - The Cape Girardeau County prosecutor has dropped misdemeanor charges against Alice Wybert, former president of Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson.

Authorities cited violations in October at the no-kill shelter, including failure to take sick animals to a veterinarian, failure to maintain health records, and failure to keep housing facilities clean.

The Southeast Missourian reports prosecutor Chris Limbaugh dropped charges because Wybert and the Missouri attorney general's office reached a consent judgment agreement. Limbaugh said Thursday the judgment imposes "significant" penalties.

Wybert said she was pleased the charges had been dropped. She said she was never abusive or neglectful.

The charges followed the deaths of two cats at the shelter in 2014.