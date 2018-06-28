Charges Dropped Against Man Who Showed Gun

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A prosecutor has dropped charges against a Cape Girardeau man for showing a gun during an altercation at a gas station, a decision that the man's attorney calls a victory for Second Amendment rights.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau County prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges of unlawful use of a weapon against James "Junior" Swift.

The altercation happened in November. Authorities accused Swift of reaching into his car and putting his gun in his waistband following an argument. Swift had a license to carry a concealed weapon, but at issue was whether he deliberately displayed the gun in an angry or threatening manner.