Charges Dropped Against St. Louis School Aide

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis city prosecutors have dropped charges against a former teacher's aide who was accused of molesting two 4-year-old boys.

John Cuneo was scheduled to go to trial this week on charges of first-degree child molestation, sexual contact with a student by a teacher and first-degree attempted child molestation. His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, was notified Tuesday that the charges had been dropped.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce's office did not explain the decision, saying she does not comment on closed cases.

Rosenblum says the state's main witness against Cuneo had credibility problems and several witnesses supported Cuneo.

Cuneo was an instruction care aide for the St. Louis Public School District. He is now retired.