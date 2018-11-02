Charges dropped against two reporters covering Ferguson unrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges of trespassing and interference with police officers against two reporters arrested while covering the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri.

St. Louis County spokesman Cordell Whitlock tells The Associated Press the charges were dismissed Thursday against The Washington Post's Wesley Lowery and The Huffington Post's Ryan Reilly.

The reason for the dismissals wasn't immediately clear. Calls to the St. Louis County counselor's office were directed to Whitlock, who said a statement might come later Thursday.

Lowery and Reilly were covering protests that followed the August 2014 police shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown when they were arrested while using a fast-food restaurant as a staging area.

Both reporters said in separate statements Thursday that the charges were unwarranted, and that the dismissal of them left them vindicated.