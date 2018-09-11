Charges expected in Holts Summit explosive device case

HOLTS SUMMIT - Charges are expected to be filed against multiple suspects in a Holts Summit explosives device investigation.

Holts Summit Police Sergeant Marc Haycook said Thursday an area resident contacted the Jefferson City Crime Stoppers and provided anonymous information for investigations. Haycook said without information provided by that tip, the case would likely have remained unsolved due to lack of evidence at the scene. No names have been released.

Holts Summit Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad technicians were called to a residential neighborhood January 10 after a resident noticed a suspicious device in her mailbox. Bomb squad technicians later determined that the device contained explosive materials.

Haycook said a resident on the 200 block of Venus Street called police at 9:59 a.m. after finding the device in her mailbox. He said the bomb squad arrived on the scene at approximately 11:35 a.m. and technicians were able to deactivate it around 45 minutes later.

"They didn't take it out and explode it...so we actually have all the components of this device now and we can use the materials to aid our investigation," said Haycook.

Haycook said the suspect could face federal charges in addition to state charges because he or she used a mailbox. Holt Summit's investigator worked with a Federal Postal Inspector from the St. Louis office of the United States postal service to solve the case. Haycook said more information about the suspects and the case will be made available Thursday night.