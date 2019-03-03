Charges filed after corrections officer injured in disturbance

Mia Chitwood, 17. Courtesy Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Kingdom City teen is facing charges for a February jail disturbance that left a corrections officer injured.

According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Mia Chitwood was involved in a disturbance at the Callaway County Jail on Feb. 25 while she was an inmate.

The release said Chitwood physically attacked a corrections officer during the disturbance. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries and was released a short time later.

Prosecutors charged Chitwood with felony third-degree assault and second-degree property damage for her involvement, the release said.

She was already in jail on two assault charges stemming from a January disturbance.

As of Saturday evening, she was in jail on a $17,000 court-set bond.