Charges filed after corrections officer injured in disturbance

9 hours 41 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2019 Mar 2, 2019 Saturday, March 02, 2019 11:16:00 PM CST March 02, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Mia Chitwood, 17. Courtesy Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Kingdom City teen is facing charges for a February jail disturbance that left a corrections officer injured. 

According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Mia Chitwood was involved in a disturbance at the Callaway County Jail on Feb. 25 while she was an inmate. 

The release said Chitwood physically attacked a corrections officer during the disturbance. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries and was released a short time later. 

Prosecutors charged Chitwood with felony third-degree assault and second-degree property damage for her involvement, the release said.

She was already in jail on two assault charges stemming from a January disturbance. 

As of Saturday evening, she was in jail on a $17,000 court-set bond. 

