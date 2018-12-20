Charges filed after deputies find drugs, more than hundred guns in Iberia

MILLER COUNTY - Prosecutors announced Tuesday they filed charges against several suspects since December 13 following a months-long investigation into a series of burglaries in southern Miller County.

Those charged include David Florez, Bruce Maylee and Dana Henderson.

According to a press release, deputies searched Florez's home on December 13 and found illegal guns and drugs. They arrested Florez for manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Monday, deputies searched Maylee's home on Highway 42 in Iberia. They said they found a half-pound brick of marijuana and baggies, as well as a vial with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies also found two pistols, gun magazines and ammunition.

In the garage, they reported finding a number of motorcycles - including one reported stolen from Phelps County in 2015 - as well as a 1988 Chevrolet reported stolen from Laclede County in August.

Deputies arrested Henderson at the home for conspiracy - delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy - possession of a controlled substance. While talking to Maylee, he admitted to owning the guns - despite being a convicted felon - but denied knowledge of the drugs.

On Tuesday, deputies went to the home of Maylee's son on Highway A in Iberia. Court documents describe the home as "a suspected gun stash house" for Bruce Maylee, and identify Maylee as the president of the Bushpilots Motorcycle Club. Inside the home deputies said they found 111 guns and three black powder rifles.

Maylee's son said all but three of the guns belonged to his father. Two of the guns were found to be reported stolen, one from Warsaw and one from Rolla.

The charges against Bruce Maylee include four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, four counts of receiving stolen property, one count of conspiracy - delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy - possession of a controlled substance.

In a separate case Monday, the Osage County prosecutor's office charged Maylee with drug possession after deputies found him with a vape pen "being used to conceal, transport and use...a controlled substance."

Past convictions for Maylee include DWI, burglary and felonious restraint. Florez was previously convicted for passing a bad check.