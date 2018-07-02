Charges filed after man died while playing with a revolver

The Associated Press and Josephine Peterson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

By: The Associated Press and Josephine Peterson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

HENLEY — Prosecutors have filed charges after a man died while playing with a firearm in central Missouri.

21-year-old Lucas Abbett, of Henley, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death Thursday of 23-year-old Casey Pitman. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

He and a female suspect also are charged with tampering with physical evidence and making a false report. A third suspect is charged only with tampering with physical evidence.

Cole County Captain John Wheeler said the police received a call from someone that his friend shot himself.

Authorities say the shooting happened while several people were inside Abbett's trailer smoking methamphetamine and playing with a revolver. Court documents say Pitman shot himself after Abbett put a live round in the weapon.

Abbett told authorities he assumed Pitman had watched him put the bullet in the gun.