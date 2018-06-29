Charges Filed After Man Found Dead in Street

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a man found in the street.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 25-year-old Cameron Reed. He is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond.

Authorities say the victim, 25-year-old ONeal Stafford, was found dead about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Winkler and Chambers in north St. Louis County. He had been shot.

Police say the two men were involved in an argument that escalated to violence. Reed was arrested Monday.