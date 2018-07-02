Charges Filed Against Alleged Kidnapper

GILMAN CITY - Kidnapping charges have been filed against a 23-year-old man accused of leaving a northwest Missouri home with a 15-year-old girl.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for Bailey Summers, who was last seen yesterday leaving a Gilman City home with 23-year-old Elijah McPike. Gilman City is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City. McPike may be driving a silver 2001 Dodge Ram extended cab truck with Missouri license plates 5DB857.

Deputies say Bailey has a protection order against McPike, who is known to be violent and suicidal.

Authorities say Bailey is 5'7", 125 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and faded blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Summers and McPike are asked to call 911 or the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 660-425-3199.