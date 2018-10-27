Charges filed against former Gasconade County deputy

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Josh Hawley announced his office filed felony criminal charges against former Sheriff's deputy Matthew A. Hutchings in Gasconade County.

Hutchings is charged with two counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse.

In March, while on duty, Deputy Hutchings sexually assaulted a woman in her home. The two had previously met online. Deputy Hutchings has since resigned and is no longer employed by the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office.

"There is no place for any type of sexual assault in Missouri," Hawley said in a press release.. "I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for working to ensure that those who abuse their power are prosecuted for doing so."

The Attorney General's Office was appointed special prosecutor at the request of the Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney due to a conflict of interest.