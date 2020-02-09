Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against the Hallsville man who crashed his pickup truck into a Boone County deputy’s patrol vehicle in January.

On Friday, prosecutors charged 45-year-old Dustin Ritchie with DWI causing physical injury to emergency personnel, operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner involving an accident and not stopping at a stop sign.

According to deputies, it happened just before midnight on January 13. Ritchie swerved into the northbound lane of Route B, approximately three miles south of Hallsville, while driving south after running a stop sign. The deputy in a BCSD vehicle could not avoid the crash, but he was able to avoid a head-on collision.