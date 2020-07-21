Charges filed against St. Louis couple who pointed guns toward protesters

ST. LOUIS— St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges against a St. Louis couple who confronted protesters with guns in June, according to reporting from KSDK.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

"Today my office filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey following an incident involving peaceful, unarmed protesters on June 28th," a statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said.

The statement said the decision to issue charges came after investigating with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in a nonviolent protest," Gardner said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told a radio host that he would likely pardon the couple.

Gardner said a far resolution would be participation by both McCloskey's in a diversion program designated to "reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts."