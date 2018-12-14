Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt

5 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News
By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against the man police spent hours looking for in the Sylvan Lane area on June 20.

Police responded to a home late Wednesday morning for reports of a domestic disturbance between Davontay Hayes and a woman. She told police Hayes came to her home and forced his way in, reportedly armed with two handguns and threatening to shoot her if she didn't "come back to him."

During the fight, the victim said Hayes punched her in the face and back several times, then choked her while she was on a bed. A witness to the fight said they saw Hayes punch, kick and choke the victim while she told him to get off her. As officers arrived, Hayes apparently ran out the back door to a wooded area.

According to court documents, police later saw Hayes in a vehicle at the Break Time on Paris Road at Vandiver Drive. As officers approached, Hayes ran away into a wooded area off Sylvan Lane, where he managed to evade police.

While searching the vehicle Hayes was in, officers reported finding a handgun. The witness to the fight said she had been in the vehicle with Hayes and he had said he had a handgun.

Prosecutors charged Hayes, 23, with burglary, resisting arrest, domestic assault and unlawful possession of a gun.

On June 19, Hayes was charged with tampering with electronic monitoring equipment. The probable cause statement said Hayes had been ordered in April to wear a GPS-monitoring device by the state parole board.

On June 6, the Department of Corrections officer charged with keeping tabs on Hayes said he got an alert about tampering. He tracked the device and found it on Santa Anna Drive east of Columbia, noting the strap had been cut off Hayes' leg.

