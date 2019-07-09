Charges filed against suspect in Columbia standoff

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Monday against the man arrested following an hours-long standoff on July 5.

Timothy Rottet, 26, faces charges including domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing government operations.

The standoff started when police responded to a disturbance call on Zinnia Drive. According to court documents, the victim said she got home after staying at a friend's house and found Rottet inside, breaking things with a hammer.

When the woman went upstairs to pack things in order to leave, she said Rottet grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head against the wall several times. He then allegedly got a knife, held it to her throat and threatened to kill her and himself if she tried to leave.

When the victim called a friend, she said Rottet grabbed the phone and smashed it with the hammer. As this happened, Rottet reportedly talked about not going back to prison.

When police arrived, they found the victim downstairs, saying Rottet was upstairs. After several hours of negotiations, Rottet surrendered peacefully. After his arrest, police said Rottet admitted to breaking the phone with a hammer, and said he had drugs in the home.

Rottet has prior convictions for domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and drug possession.