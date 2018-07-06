Charges filed against suspect in deadly Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have charged a man with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Greeley Drive on May 3.

Police are still looking for Charles Tyrone Webb, the suspect in the death of Robert Jennings. Webb, whose hometown is listed as Mexico, has been charged with murder and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, four people reported hearing gunfire and seeing a gray or dark-colored Cadillac driving away. Two of them reported hearing talking or arguing before the gunfire.

One witness said he got the license plate number of the Cadillac, which police determined was a Kansas registration under the name of Charles Webb. Investigators showed Webb's license photo to a witness, who identified Webb as the man she heard talking and driving away at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors have asked that Webb's bond be set at $1 million.