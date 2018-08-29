Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with robbery and making a terrorist threat after Friday's bomb scare at the Hy-Vee on West Broadway.

Jeffrey Alan York, 59, is at the Boone County Jail on no bond. Court documents filed Friday confirmed much of the information police released as the day unfolded, including that York reportedly went into the Commerce Bank in Hy-Vee and demanded money. Police said York gave the teller a note saying he had explosives in his backpack, and requested a specific amount of money.

According to the probable cause statement, after leaving the bank, York apparently got into a vehicle, where bystanders took photos of him. He then got back out and walked away, leaving his backpack behind. Police blocked off the area around the vehicle and evacuated Hy-Vee until they could make sure the backpack and anything in it was safe.

Officers later found and arrested York in a wooded area near the store. They said he admitted to writing the note and giving it to the bank teller.