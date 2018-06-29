Charges Filed in 1986 Kansas City Rape

KANSAS CITY - The Jackson County prosecutor says DNA evidence led to charges against a former Kansas City man in the 1986 rape and robbery of a deaf woman.

Fifty-year-old Alphonso Henderson, currently in custody in a federal prison in Virginia, was charged Friday with rape, forcible sodomy and robbery.

The deaf woman told police she and her four children were asleep in their Kansas City home around 1 a.m. on Aug. 20, 1986, when a man she didn't recognize pulled her hair and held a knife to her throat. The woman said the man forced her to perform sexual acts, then took $295 and ran from her home.

Investigators said DNA evidence recently linked Henderson to the attack. Henderson has told police he had no knowledge of the woman or the crime.