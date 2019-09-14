Charges Filed in Attack on KC Bus Driver

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in a knife attack on a Kansas City bus driver after the suspect's mother convinced her son to surrender.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Friday that 20-year-old Lewis W. Perkins is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the attack Saturday night on the 52-year-old driver. Police say two people punched and stabbed the driver after he tried to get them off the bus for refusing to pay.

The driver was treated at a hospital for stab wounds and has returned home.

The prosecutor says Perkins' mother saw video that police released of the assault and then identified her son and a second suspect, who's a juvenile. She had them turn themselves in.

It's unclear if Perkins has a lawyer.