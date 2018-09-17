Charges Filed in Death of Kansas City-Area Teen

PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Two Kansas City-area teenagers are in custody after a 14-year-old boy died from the imitation illegal drug they're accused of selling him.

The Kansas City Star reports that 17-year-old Krista E. Meeks and 18-year-old Jamell D. Montgomery are charged in Platte County with delivery of an imitation controlled substance. Meeks also is charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

They're jailed on $25,000 bond. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

Court documents say the teen victim and another boy purchased a drug that mimics the effects of LSD from Meeks on Thursday. Montgomery had put the boys in contact with Meeks. Meeks later told detectives that she would not take the drug herself because its effects are so "harsh and violent."