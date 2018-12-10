Charges filed in fatal Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY- Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of 19-year old Nilez Nichols in Jefferson City.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Semaij L. Harris, of Jefferson City, with second-degree murder and burglary in an apparent drug deal that resulted in Nichols' death.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Stadium Blvd on November 19. According to court documents, Harris and others went to a home on Stadium Boulevard for the drug deal. He told police he forced open a door while someone with him struggled for a gun inside the home.

After the struggle, as Harris and a co-defendant ran away, Nichols reportedly chased them and was shot. He made it back home but collapsed and died.

Harris is being held at the Cole County Sheriff's Office for unrelated reasons. JCPD says his cash-only bond for today's charges is $100,000.