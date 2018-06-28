Charges filed in Kansas City robbery

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man is charged with robbing a victim who authorities say he met through Craigslist.

Debvon L. Buckner was charged Friday with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Online records don't list a lawyer for Buckner.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors allege that Buckner was one of three people who on Wednesday robbed a man who posted an Xbox game system for sale on Craigslist and went to meet someone who called about the ad. One of the robbers pulled out a handgun, and the robbers took the Xbox and equipment.

A Liberty couple were also robbed and shot later that night when they were trying to buy a car from someone who advertised on Craigslist. No charges have been filed in that case.