Charges filed in Miller County homicide

MILLER COUNTY - Law enforcement has made a second arrest in connection with the apparent murder of a California man.

Tyler Kroll, 25, was taken into custody on March 7 in the Chicago area for the murder of Tyler Worthington, 34, according to the Miller County Sheriff's Office. Kroll is being held in the Miller County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond for first-degree murder.

Worthington was found dead on June 9 in a wooded area in Miller County. Police determined Worthington was shot to death.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to make the arrest.

If the public has any information regarding the case, call 573-369-2341.