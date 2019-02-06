Charges filed in Mizzou student death investigation

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of delivery of a controlled substance Monday in connection with the death of a Mizzou student in January.

On January 22, medics found 19-year-old Boston Perry unresponsive in a residence hall, and pronounced him dead. They also found a prescription bottle with four and a half pills inside, identified as Percocet, a painkiller containing both oxycodone and acetaminophen.

According to a witness, Carson Latimer met Perry the night before, at which time Perry apparently paid Latimer for the Percocet pills. The witness said Perry was originally going to trade marijuana for the pills. According to court documents, Perry then took three of the pills.

Late in the day on January 22, police found marijuana in Latimer's room at another residence hall, along with a pill matching those found near Perry.

A warrant has been issued for Latimer, and prosecutors are seeking a bond of $50,000 cash.