Charges filed in northern Missouri grain bin explosion

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A northern Missouri man has been charged with three felonies in the explosion of a grain bin.

Fifty-two-year-old Randall Daniels, of Hale, was charged Wednesday in Livingston County with two counts of child endangerment and in Carroll County with one count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone call.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the Dec. 26 explosion in a field just north of the Livingston-Carroll county line tossed debris in a 200-yard radius. Some debris was thrown against an adjacent barn.

The probable cause statement said two teens were present during the explosion. No one was hurt, but court documents said Daniels "acted in a manner that created a substantial risk of serious injury or death of both minor children."