Charges May Drop For Mother Whose Baby Died at Birth

ST. CHARLES- (AP) A judge is being asked to drop charges against the Lincoln County woman accused of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly drinking so much that her baby died shortly after she was born. St. Charles County public defender Richard Scheibe cites a September ruling by the Missouri Court of Appeals in Kansas City. That court ruled that a mother could not be charged with child endangerment, even though the mother and baby both tested positive for drugs the day after the child was born. The court ruled that state law allows prosecution of others who harm pregnant women, but the mothers themselves are exempt. In the Lincoln County case, 34-year-old Sherri Lohnstein of Foley could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.