Charges mount in corruption probe at Kansas City jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New federal indictments accuse a fifth person and add more charges against the previous four defendants in an alleged contraband-smuggling scheme at the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri.

A criminal complaint had accused Jackson County Detention Center corrections officers Andrew Dickerson and Jalee Fuller, inmate Carlos Hughley, and Fuller and Hughley friend Janikkia Carter of one count of telephone use to further unlawful activity.

But a new indictment Tuesday accuses the four of conspiracy and now accuses Carter and Hughley of three counts each of the unlawful telephone use counts. The indictment added Marion Byers — another Fuller and Hughley acquaintance — and charges him with two telephone-related counts.

A separate indictment accuses Dickerson of conspiracy and three more counts involving telephone use to further criminal activity.