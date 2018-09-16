Charities offer food, aid to Ferguson residents

FERGUSON (AP) - Charities are offering short-term help to residents of neighborhoods in Ferguson, Missouri, where civil unrest following the police shooting of Michael Brown has disrupted their daily lives.

Hundreds of residents from the affected areas went to the Dellwood Recreation Center on Wednesday to receive food, toiletries and apply for assistance to pay rent and utilities.

United Way of Greater St. Louis spokeswoman Ashley Gammon said several charities decided to use the center as a one-stop shop for assistance.

Many residents who live near where Michael Brown was fatally shot by a white officer say they've been unable to get to work because the streets have been closed at night amid clashes between protesters and police. Others say they can't get basic supplies because stores have been closed.