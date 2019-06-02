Chariton County asking for help to fight rising flood waters

5 days 20 hours 54 minutes ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 10:10:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News
By: Diana Fidarova, KOMU 8 Reporter
BRUNSWICK - Chariton County's emergency coordinator, Eric McKenzie, said Monday that the county needs more help with sandbagging efforts in the area as flood waters continue to rise. They plan to continue through at least Wednesday.

"We need more volunteers, especially those with trucks and trailers," he said. 

Chariton County is another area of mid-Missouri dealing with flooding. Brunswick is expecting the water to get 3 feet higher this week.

Around 50 volunteers came together on Memorial Day to put together sandbags in hopes of keeping the water out.

Ivy Taylor came from Moberly with her two sons. She said she will be staying in Brunswick as long as her help is needed. 

"We saw people taking the furniture and their possessions out of their homes. They didn't know what to do. They were begging for help," she said. 

Highway 24, which is less than than five minutes from the town's downtown, is already closed. 

Coral Baker is one of the lucky neighbors because her house is still dry. Her relatives came into town to help stack sandbags and build a wooden wall around the house. 

"We'll have to put some plastic down and sandbags to help with the water," said Stacey Singleton, Baker's relative from Brookfield.

Jennifer Waugh, Baker's granddaughter, said she came to keep an eye on the water level, which they check every couple of hours. 

"I've been staying here with her at night to make sure we don't need to evacuate," she said.

She said the people who live in the houses down the road have evacuated.

"I know the house next to us, they moved out all their belongings because everything to the west is lower, so the water reached them quicker," Waugh said.

Waugh said the wall won't help if the water reaches her grandmother's house. And if that happens, she said they are ready to evacuate. 

