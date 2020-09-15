Chariton County man sentenced to 72 years on counts of sodomy

JEFFERSON CITY - Edward Schrock, 59, of Keytesville, was sentenced to 72 years in prison on multiple counts of sodomy, child molestation and sexual misconduct Monday.

According to the Missouri Attorney General Communications Office, Schrock was sentenced by Chariton County Judge Terry Tschannen for the sexual abuse of six children, all of which were his own family and family friends, over the course of several years.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt expressed his gratitude to the public safety attorneys around the state.

“This case is another great example of the important work that our Public Safety attorneys do on a daily basis around the state of Missouri," Schmitt said. "Because of their diligent work, a serial child abuser and molester is off the streets and unable to cause any more harm."

Schrock pleaded guilty on June 18 to the different counts of sodomy, child molestation and sexual misconduct.

According to the release, Judge Tschannen stated that Schrock’s abuse of children who held their elders in a position of trust was “disgusting” and “reprehensible.”

Assistant Attorneys General Katharine Dolin and Paige Wheeler assisted Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney Cliff Thornburg. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Barbara Littrell investigated the case.