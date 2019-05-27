Chariton County organizes sandbagging efforts in Brunswick as levees breach

Sunday, May 26, 2019 8:55:00 PM CDT
By: Trevor Rowland, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CHARITON COUNTY - The Chariton County Emergency Management Agency is organizing sandbagging efforts in Brunswick Monday morning. Residents in need of sandbags or volunteer support are encouraged to meet at the Brunswick City Hall at 8:30 a.m.

The city is also looking for volunteers willing to fill and load sandbags and assist with moving them onto trucks and trailers. 

The meeting point address is 115 W. Broadway, Brunswick, Missouri. 

Chariton County E-911 has also reported on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that the waters have breached the levee east of Keytesville on the east side of the Chariton River and on the north side of Highway 24. It said that it could take approximately 10 to 12 hours until Highway 24 is shut down. If the levee actually breaks though, that closure could happen faster.

