Chariton County Sheriff Issues Endangered Person Advisory

5 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 18 2013 Mar 18, 2013 Monday, March 18, 2013 8:38:00 PM CDT March 18, 2013 in News
Source: News Release
By: KOMU Staff

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. - Mom and daughter duo Rachel Koechner, age 28, and Zoee Sandner, age 4, were reported missing on the morning of March 14. According to the Chariton County Sheriff, the two missing persons are now under an Endangered Person Advisory. They were last seen in Blue Springs, Mo. and Koechner drives a gray 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck with the license plate 0PJ718.

Devon Sandner, 37, is considered a possible suspect and has been described as 185 pounds and 6'03" in height with brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Koechner is a white female, age 28, weighing approximately 200 pounds and is 5'05" tall. She is also described as having brown hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion with mushroom ring tattoo on left ankle and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and camouflage-colored cowboy boots.

Koechner and her juvenile daughter Zoee Sandner were last seen on March 14, and are believed to be with Devon Sandner, Zoee's father.
Mr. Sandner has made past threats of physical harm to Koechner. Both Koechner and the child's father have a history of mental illness. At this time, Koechner has been taken off of her medication.

Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone with any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Chariton County Sheriff at 660-288-3277.

 

