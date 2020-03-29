Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case

CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the virus.

According to a news release, the order will start on Monday, March 30 at 8 a.m. and goes until April 24.

The order comes into effect after a confirmed third resident of Chariton County tested positive for COVID-19. The county total of confirmed cases is three.