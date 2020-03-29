Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the virus.
According to a news release, the order will start on Monday, March 30 at 8 a.m. and goes until April 24.
The order comes into effect after a confirmed third resident of Chariton County tested positive for COVID-19. The county total of confirmed cases is three.
Only essential travel and activity is allowed under the stay-at-home order.
Essential travel and activities are specifically related to health and safety. To name a few activities; residents may shop for groceries, care for family members in other households, engage in healthcare operations and participate in religious services.
Essential businesses are grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, gas stations, auto-repair shops, banks and hardware stores, etc. To see the full list of essential activities and businesses go to the Chariton County order.
People may go outside, but must practice social distancing, according to the order.
"All public and private intentional gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited," according to the release.
On March 25, the Chariton County Commission declared a state of emergency for the county.