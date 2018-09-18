Charity boxing event back on after Ferguson delay

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An annual charity boxing and mixed martial arts event that pits police officers against firefighters to raise money for fallen first responders is back on after its postponement in connection with continued protests over fatal police shootings in Ferguson and St. Louis.

The nonprofit Backstoppers organization has rescheduled the annual Guns 'N Hoses event for Jan. 30.

It was previously set for the night before Thanksgiving, which was just two days after the announcement that a St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's death.

The 2013 charity bouts drew about 17,000 people to the downtown Scottrade Center.