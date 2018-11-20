Charity dog walk canceled over virus concerns

By: The Associated Press

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - A St. Louis County children's hospital canceled its annual charity dog walk in response to the widespread outbreak of a severe respiratory illness.

KTVI-TV reported Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights is calling off the Kids Dog Walk scheduled for Saturday due to concerns about the enterovirus.

Hundreds of children in Missouri and other Midwest states have been sickened by the virus in recent weeks.

Participants who have already registered for the event can receive a refund or donate their entry fees to Ranken Jordan.